Eudaimonia Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

