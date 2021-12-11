Eudaimonia Partners LLC Decreases Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of V.F. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of V.F. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 40,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VFC opened at $75.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

