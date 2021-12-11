Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $473.42 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $475.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.13. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

