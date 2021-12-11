Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 1,480 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 98.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 367,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,725,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $262.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $205.38 and a twelve month high of $265.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.74 and a 200-day moving average of $249.50.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

