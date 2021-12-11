Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Earns “Hold” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $341.61.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $345.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $226.79 and a 1 year high of $357.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.48.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,829,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,922 shares of company stock worth $25,743,601. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,081 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $533,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 195.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

