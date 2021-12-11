Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.57. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $41.11 and a 52 week high of $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.2682 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.64%.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth $1,063,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1,115.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 31.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 481,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 67.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.