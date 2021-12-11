Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.
Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.57. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $41.11 and a 52 week high of $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93.
Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth $1,063,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1,115.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 31.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 481,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 67.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Essential Utilities
Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.
