Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Issues Earnings Results

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($9.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($8.91), Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ TRDA traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $20.24. 174,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,611. Entrada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRDA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Entrada Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles(TM) to engage intracellular targets. Entrada Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

