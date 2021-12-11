Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $165,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,135,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,091,000 after buying an additional 193,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,005,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 685,889 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,711,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 54,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 299.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 933,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UUUU opened at $7.93 on Friday. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 1,815.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

