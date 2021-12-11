Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENLAY opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Enel has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

