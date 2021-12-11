Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Down 5.2%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price fell 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.19. 33,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,381,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

The firm has a market cap of $693.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,748 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

