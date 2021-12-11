Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Receives Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EDR. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 34.43.

Shares of EDR stock opened at 30.10 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of 22.02 and a 1 year high of 33.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of 26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total transaction of 7,146,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter worth about $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter worth about $57,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $137,000. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

