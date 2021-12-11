Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Trading 2.9% Higher

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) shares traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.31 and last traded at $63.59. 902,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 846,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.81.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.11.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 54.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 100.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 75.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

