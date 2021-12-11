Elysian (ELY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $315,114.56

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a total market cap of $315,114.56 and approximately $141,538.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian (ELY) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

