Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 23,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.94.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $244.14 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $157.83 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $233.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.04.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.