Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $120.12 and last traded at $121.21. 29,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 977,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.43.

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.83 and its 200-day moving average is $152.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.13%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total value of $19,252,033.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,433 shares of company stock valued at $43,125,226. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,883,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,856,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,585,000 after purchasing an additional 558,509 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,620,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,376,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

