Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.19. Elanco Animal Health reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 118.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,385,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after buying an additional 751,804 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 371.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 231,454 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,002 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 400.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 522,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 418,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $9,713,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

