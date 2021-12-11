Eight Capital Analysts Give VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) a C$28.00 Price Target

VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) has been given a C$28.00 target price by equities research analysts at Eight Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of VanEck ETF Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$27.00 target price for the company. CIBC set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of VanEck ETF Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$24.00 target price on shares of VanEck ETF Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

TSE:EINC opened at C$18.08 on Thursday. VanEck ETF Trust has a 12 month low of C$16.26 and a 12 month high of C$26.06.

