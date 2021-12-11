Edwards Lifesciences Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.15.

Shares of EW opened at $121.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.41. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $951,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,388. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 290,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,451 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.