Eden Trading Up 39.7% This Week (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Eden has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $28,113.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Eden has traded 39.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00040059 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

EDN is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

