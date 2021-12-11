Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $232.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.15 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ECL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

