Eckoh (LON:ECK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $60.21

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.21 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 57.58 ($0.76). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 59.50 ($0.79), with a volume of 192,850 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £160.56 million and a P/E ratio of 63.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 60.18.

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

