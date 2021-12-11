Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Raised to C$60.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DND. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Dye & Durham from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$63.40.

Shares of TSE DND opened at C$46.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.52. Dye & Durham has a one year low of C$35.51 and a one year high of C$53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.46%.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

