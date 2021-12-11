DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 19.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:KSM opened at $12.54 on Friday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSM. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 117.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 36,654 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

