Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,705 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 240.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,079 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,860,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,720,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 945,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,301,000 after acquiring an additional 873,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.58.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.