DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,913 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of DTE Energy worth $16,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DTE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

Shares of DTE opened at $116.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.01%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

