Drep [new] (DREP) Price Down 22.7% This Week

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last week, Drep [new] has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $32.39 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001677 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Drep [new] alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00039489 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.70 or 0.00208053 BTC.

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Drep [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drep [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.