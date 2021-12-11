Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $33.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 95.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 346,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

