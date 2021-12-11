DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Raises Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 841,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Telefônica Brasil comprises 1.6% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

VIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.49. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.