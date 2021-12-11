DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Lowers Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.35. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.93 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

