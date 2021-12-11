DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05. The company has a market cap of $163.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

