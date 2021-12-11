DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 2.3% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average is $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

