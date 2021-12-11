Donut Achieves Market Cap of $684,115.99 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 11th. Donut has a market capitalization of $684,115.99 and $3,723.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00056311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.42 or 0.08239146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00080747 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,377.65 or 1.00012211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00057080 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.