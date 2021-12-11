Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) vs. Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Critical Survey

Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) and Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dogness (International) and Oil-Dri Co. of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dogness (International) $24.32 million 4.48 $1.51 million N/A N/A Oil-Dri Co. of America $304.98 million 0.79 $11.11 million $1.57 20.68

Oil-Dri Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Dogness (International).

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dogness (International) and Oil-Dri Co. of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dogness (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A Oil-Dri Co. of America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Dogness (International) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Oil-Dri Co. of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Oil-Dri Co. of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dogness (International) and Oil-Dri Co. of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A Oil-Dri Co. of America 3.64% 7.23% 4.87%

Summary

Oil-Dri Co. of America beats Dogness (International) on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series. The company was founded by Shilong Chen in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, China.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users. The Business to Business Products Group segment focuses on processors and refiners of edible oils, petroleum-based oils and biodiesel fuel, manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals, distributors of animal health and nutrition products, and marketers of consumer products. The company was founded by Nick Jaffee in 1941 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

