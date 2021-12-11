DOGGY (DOGGY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.33 Million

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last week, DOGGY has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One DOGGY coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. DOGGY has a total market cap of $18.25 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00056893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.26 or 0.08205925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00081211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,173.01 or 0.99918547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00056623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002750 BTC.

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,045,387,556 coins.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGGY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

