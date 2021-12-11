DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Price Down 8%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) fell 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.87 and last traded at $33.87. 29,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,610,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLO. HSBC lifted their price target on DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.13 million. DLocal’s revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter worth approximately $3,277,987,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,295,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in DLocal by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,219,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,282,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,720,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

