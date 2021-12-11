Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Trading 0.1% Higher

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.77 and last traded at $25.77. 351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average is $26.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 2.30% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.