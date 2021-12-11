Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives $130.32 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.17.

Several research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,313,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,034. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $81.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.96%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

