Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 333.71 ($4.43).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 344 ($4.56) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.38) to GBX 325 ($4.31) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 331 ($4.39) to GBX 367 ($4.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 396 ($5.25) to GBX 295 ($3.91) in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

LON DLG opened at GBX 276.70 ($3.67) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 279.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 292.57. The stock has a market cap of £3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 10.48. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 260.80 ($3.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 342.10 ($4.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

