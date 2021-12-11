DINGO TOKEN Trading Down 35% This Week (DINGO)

DINGO TOKEN (CURRENCY:DINGO) traded down 33.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 11th. DINGO TOKEN has a market capitalization of $112,196.12 and approximately $2,940.00 worth of DINGO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DINGO TOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DINGO TOKEN has traded down 35% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00056783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.94 or 0.08239711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00081180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00057405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,756.14 or 1.00010542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002785 BTC.

DINGO TOKEN Profile

DINGO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @dingotoken

DINGO TOKEN Coin Trading

