DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Gap Up to $95.14

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $95.14, but opened at $98.40. DigitalOcean shares last traded at $94.70, with a volume of 10,686 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOCN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.10.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.22.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $507,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 19,166 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $1,710,182.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,201 shares of company stock worth $20,271,726.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

