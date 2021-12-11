Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will announce sales of $83.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.19 million to $83.90 million. Digi International reported sales of $73.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $363.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.45 million to $364.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $403.95 million, with estimates ranging from $399.29 million to $408.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digi International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.93.

In other Digi International news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $119,342.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $957,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DGII stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 139,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,013. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.39 million, a PE ratio of 79.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.48. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.