DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DICE Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:DICE opened at $26.58 on Friday. DICE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.77). As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,337,000. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICE Therapeutics (DICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.