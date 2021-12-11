DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.17 per share for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.77.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 553,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 73,741 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,268,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 28,258 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

