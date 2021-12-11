Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) EVP Dennis C. Cameron Sells 929 Shares of Stock

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:DVN opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $45.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 201.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 14.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,828,000 after acquiring an additional 131,780 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 10.7% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 47.6% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 36.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

