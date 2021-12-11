Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.16

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €14.16 ($15.91) and last traded at €14.24 ($16.00), with a volume of 142091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €14.41 ($16.19).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEQ. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($25.73) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.34) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($21.35) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.09 ($22.57).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is €18.77. The company has a market cap of $881.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

