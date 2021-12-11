Destination Wealth Management Sells 5,260 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 46,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.6% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,196,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 41,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 113.1% in the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T opened at $22.84 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $163.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

