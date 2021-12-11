Destination Wealth Management Has $2.81 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Destination Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $110.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.19. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $112.31.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

