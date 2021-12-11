Destination Wealth Management Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Destination Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,677 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,199,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $205.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.46. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $188.00 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

