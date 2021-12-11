Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target Cut to GBX 297

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 392 ($5.20) to GBX 297 ($3.94) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.11) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 344.40 ($4.57).

Shares of ROO stock opened at GBX 231.80 ($3.07) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 283.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 299.60. Deliveroo has a one year low of GBX 218.38 ($2.90) and a one year high of GBX 396.80 ($5.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.47 billion and a PE ratio of -20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 694,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.69), for a total transaction of £1,929,967.74 ($2,559,299.48).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

