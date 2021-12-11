DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 593,334 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 593,334 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $20,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.58.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

